Moment Warner flat-bats mouthy heckler

SOMETIMES you've got to let them know how you really feel.

There's no sugar-coating it, David Warner is still cricket's biggest villain after Australia's turbulent ball-tampering fiasco in 2018.

While a year off the field and a teary press conference was penance enough in the eyes of some fans, others - like the ones at Old Trafford this week - aren't yet convinced the 32-year-old deserves mercy.

Australia has been given a rough reception in Manchester and by the looks of this fan video, Warner is copping the brunt of the colourfully-worded attention.

"Warner you f***ing cheat," one heckler barked as Warner jogged from the dressing rooms to the field.

In typical larrikin fashion, the 77-Test veteran turned around to face the fan and gave them a "wooh" with a thumbs up.

The general rule of thumb is to never feed the trolls but in this case, it's fair to say Warner did a fine job bunting the ball back at the punter rather than letting this spray go through to the keeper.

Enjoy the clip below.

Say what you will about Dave Warner, but this had us laughing 🤣 MORE: https://bit.ly/2ky9YNs Posted by Herald Sun Sport on Friday, 6 September 2019

Heckler's aside, Warner is still having a dog of a time in England. The returning opener has passed fifty just once in four Tests with scores of 2, 8, 3, 5, 61 and 0 next to his name.

But it's not all doom and gloom in the north of England for the tourists. A special spell of fast bowling from Josh Hazlewood helped Australia dismiss Joe Root and Rory Burns late on day three to take the hosts to 5-200.

Replying to Australia's 8-497 declared, England was 2-166 with Burns and Root on a partnership of 141 before Hazlewood kicked into gear.

Burns edged the seamer to Steve Smith at second slip for 81, before Root was trapped lbw in Hazlewood's next over for 71. Jason Roy missed with a weak defensive prod and saw his middle stump uprooted on 22 shortly after.

Australia is on top at Old Trafford.

Hazlewood finished the day with figures of 4-48 off 20 overs, having also taken the wicket of nightwatchman Craig Overton off the ninth ball of the day after England resumed on 23-1.

Ben Stokes (7), England's hero from its memorable win at Headingley in the third Test, and Jonny Bairstow (2) were in the middle when bad light brought an end to play about 30 minutes before the scheduled finish.

The teams are at 1-1 with one more test to play at the Oval next week - but the Aussie will retain the urn with a win in rainy Manchester over the weekend.