Molan denies mocking Pacific Islander names

Erin Molan blames an in-joke for her perceived insult.

Channel 9 rugby league personality Erin Molan has denied mocking the names of Pacific Island players on 2GB.

During a conversation about player names with co-hosts of The Continuous Call Darryl Brohman and Mark Levy, Molan said "hooka looka mooka hooka fooka".

It left her co-hosts dazed and confused.

"What? I'm not sure what she said there," Brohman said.

Molan insisted to the Daily Mail that rather than mocking Pacific Islander names she was referring to an in-joke between the commentary team.

The publication reports that both Molan and Nine Entertainment, owner of 2GB, insist she was alluding to a story Brohman told nearly two months ago in early April.

Brohman's story centred on a conversation between father and son commentators, Ray and Chris Warren, who disagreed over the pronunciation of Manly forward Haumole Olakau'atu.

"His name had about 30 letters in it and I had trouble pronouncing it so I asked Chris 'how do you pronounce this bloke's name?'" Brohman said.

"He said 'well dad and I have been discussing this today... and dad thought his name was Chuka-lala-lulu.

"And 'I said, 'well, dad, I think it's Chuka-lala-lulu-lulu,' and he says, 'Chris, that's incorrect - it's Chukaka-lulalulalo'."

"Erin was was jokingly mocking the difficulty Chris and his father had, going back and forth figuring out how to pronounce a complex name," the Daily Mail quoted Nine.

"The Big Marn (Brohman) retelling the story in his very best Ray and Chris Warren voice."

