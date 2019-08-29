Model hospitalised after rafting accident

NBA superstar Kevin Love's off-season took a dangerous turn when he and his model girlfriend, Kate Bock, decided to go rafting in Wyoming.

The pair were enjoying an afternoon in the river rapids, but were tossed out of the raft and into the water.

Love posted images of the duo in the water waiting to be rescued

"Wish I had the video for you - this was a hell of a sequence," the Cleveland Cavaliers star wrote. "Not enough weight and the rapids will toss you."

The pair, who weren't wearing helmets, were smiling in the water as they waited for the boat to pick them up, but after climbing back aboard, Bock realised she had cut her head during the fall.

The "nasty (but epic) spill" saw her taken to hospital and requiring stitches with Love posting a video along with images of the aftermath.

Apparently the cut was the rafting company's "only head injury we've seen in 34 years" according to Love.

The wild turn of events didn't slow down the duo's off-season adventures with Bock posting hours later of herself out and about enjoying the holidays.

Love and Bock have been dating for years and they've been showing off their travels on social media since Love's NBA season finished up.

So far they've travelled to Thailand and Canada along with several stops throughout America's Southwest.

kevin love summer update: pic.twitter.com/3VrG4kCGkr — whitney medworth (@its_whitney) July 6, 2019

Bock, who has modelled for Sports Illustrated and Victoria's Secret, thankfully wasn't seriously injured in the fall, but it's unlikely she'll be hopping back in a raft with Love anytime soon.

Love will soon be back on the hardwood. The Cleveland Cavaliers' pre-season kicks off on October 8 in Argentina against San Lorenzo de Almagro.

The 2019-20 NBA regular season gets underway on October 23 with the New Orleans Pelicans taking on the reigning NBA champion Toronto Raptors.