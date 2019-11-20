Model denies hatching up her miracle birth

Australian model Erin Langmaid has enjoyed a surge in her online popularity since giving birth to baby Isla late last month, seeing her Instagram followers rocket from 1100 to almost 22,000.

A model who gave birth having no idea she was pregnant says there's no way she hatched the plan for publicity.

Ms Langmaid was on birth control, had no morning sickness or cravings, and all of her clothes fitted perfectly before giving birth in the bathroom.

None of the photographs in Ms Langmaid's Instagram account showed her with a baby bump, including on a recent holiday to Bali.

Worldwide publicity of the 'miracle' birth has seen Ms Langmaid's Instagram following explode.

She has since updated her new found followers by posting three pictures - one of her new family, one of their newborn daughter, and the latest of her holding Isla.

East Geelong model Erin Langmaid with baby Isla.

Ms Landmaid denied comments from some readers who implied that the birth was a publicity stunt, saying the couple went to the media to ­assure people that this type of birth was quite common.

"I guess because I do modelling, people would automatically think I'm doing this for publicity but that would be a bit drastic," she said.

"We didn't get paid for the original story (on 7 News).

"Sunrise paid us just for our time.

"It wasn't a lot of money, I think $1000 because it was an exclusive story."

Ms Landmaid said she was amazed by the international reaction to her birth with messages of support received from around the world.

"It's been nuts actually, we didn't expect for it to take off like that which is really weird," she said.

"I was just like 'whoa', where are all these people coming from.

"The majority of people have been really supportive and sent kind words and stuff.

"No doubt there's going to be people who say 'I don't understand this' which is completely understandable - I would be the same if it didn't happen to myself."

Dan Carty with his East Geelong model girlfriend Erin Langmaid who gave birth to Isla without knowing she was pregnant. Picture: Alison Wynd

Boyfriend Dan Carty said the reaction was generally positive.

"The reaction has been really good, but just like everything, you look online and stuff and you read what people are saying," he said.

"People are just confused and don't understand it and then automatically think it's just all made up."

