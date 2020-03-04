MMA is not as scary as you might think

RINGS MMA: Five times Australian light-heavyweight champion Sam Nest's Rings Mixed Martial Arts attracts a diverse range of athletes to his gym in North Lismore, including Henry Mandorla and Cora Boyer. Photo: Alison Paterson.

RINGS MMA: Five times Australian light-heavyweight champion Sam Nest's Rings Mixed Martial Arts attracts a diverse range of athletes to his gym in North Lismore, including Henry Mandorla and Cora Boyer. Photo: Alison Paterson.

IT’S not Fight Club, it’s Mixed Martial Arts, and it will change the way you think about kickboxing.

Unlike the grimy, dank fight gyms beloved of noir movie directors, former five-times Australian Light-Heavyweight champion Sam Nest’s Rings MMA gym is clean and bright, and he welcomes people of all ages and fitness levels.

On Monday night, teens through 40 year olds prepared for a training session.

This group was mostly men, but earlier Nest ran two young women through their paces with a self-defence class.

Nest exudes a calm and confident manner.

His aim is to help people become the best version of themselves through MMA.

“This is all about improving your confidence and fitness,” he said.

“We coach everyone from amateurs to pro fighters, little kids, families, men and women, everyone is welcome.”

Cora Boyer, 25, was the lone woman at Monday night’s training, but she said the everyone had been really supportive.

And she reckoned the sport was a great was to de-stress.

“I’ve trained at another gym in Grafton for five months but recently moved to Lismore,” she said.

“MMA gives you the opportunity to decompress after a stressful day.”

Henry Mandorla, 23, said he took up MMA two years ago after getting bored doing weights and now trains 16 hours a week.

“Progression is instant,” he said

“Every time you come in your are better than you were yesterday.”

He said people new to the sport were warmly welcomed by Nest and his crew.

“Everyone here remembers what it’s like to be a beginner,” he said.

“We respect everyone and we want the gym to be full of talented people.”

Sunni Bailey, 15, trains with Nest four times a week.

“I like MMA because it works your whole body,” he said.

Pool lifeguard Travis Collins, 40, said he liked the physicality MMA offered.

“I’m here for the competition and peace of mind,” he said.

“Everyone here is a good mate.”

More information https://www.facebook.com/RingsLismoreMma/