RINGS MMA: Sam Nest's Rings Mixed Martial Arts attracts a diverse range of athletes to his fight gym in North Lismore.
Sport

PHOTOS: Mixed martial arts all the go

Alison Paterson
10th Mar 2020 12:00 AM
WHAM. It might sound tough but everyone at Rings MMA is happy to be kicking, punching and wrestling their way through a training session.

Run by former five-time Australian Light-Heavyweight champion Sam Nest, his gym is clean and bright, and he welcomes people of all ages and fitness levels.

 

Wearing gloves, mouthguards, leg guards and other protective gear as required, keep fit teens through to silver haired boxing veterans go through a warm up ahead of sparring.

Nest said his aim is to help people become the best version of themselves through MMA.

"This is all about improving your confidence and fitness," he said.

"We coach everyone from amateurs to pro fighters, little kids, families, men and women, everyone is welcome."

Nest said women are very welcome to the classes,

Southern Cross University student Cora Boyer, 25, said everyone had been really supportive and the sport was a great was to de-stress.

"I've trained at another gym in Grafton for five months but recently moved to Lismore," she said.

"MMA gives you the opportunity to decompress after a stressful day."

More information https://www.facebook.com/RingsLismoreMma/

kickboxing mixed martial arts northern rivers sport north lismore rings mma
Lismore Northern Star

