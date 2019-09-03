Menu
Login
Motoring

Mitsubishi Pajeros in national recall

3rd Sep 2019 7:09 AM

More than 6000 Mitsubishi Pajeros have been recalled over a steering fault that could cause accidents or injury on the road.

"Due to inadequate welding strength, the front right side suspension lower control arm may fail at one of the weld joints", which could cause the vehicle's steering and stability to fail, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said on Tuesday.

The recall, announced late last month, affects 6384 Mitsubishi Pajero NX four-wheel drives between 2017 and 2018, with owners contacted to arrange to have their vehicle repaired, free of charge

More Stories

cars mitsubishi pajero recall

Top Stories

    There are two kinds of players in this world

    There are two kinds of players in this world

    Community There are different types of understanding when it comes to winning and fun

    New arts festival to take Lismore by storm

    New arts festival to take Lismore by storm

    Community Four day festival through city and along riverbank

    ‘You have no idea’: Hanson explodes

    ‘You have no idea’: Hanson explodes

    Politics Hanson and Neil Mitchell clash over the trip to Uluru

    Time to move on and down into The Wok

    Time to move on and down into The Wok

    Community "This isn't good-bye, but thank you”