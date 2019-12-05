Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Rugby League

Mistake keeps Fifita’s dad behind bars

5th Dec 2019 12:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The father of Brisbane Broncos star David Fifita has walked free from court after an administrative error that kept him in jail for an extra fortnight.

Siaosi Teisina Fifita, 41, pleaded guilty in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on November 21 to 11 charges including common assault.

By then he'd already been in custody for 83 days, with magistrate Jacqui Payne sentencing him to time already served.

On Thursday she told the court she intended him to be released that day, but he wasn't due to an error relating to a parole matter from a previous offence.

She corrected the error on Thursday, allowing Fifita to walk free.

"It was clearly my intention to release him on that day (November 21)," Ms Payne told the court this morning.

More Stories

Show More
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TV’s Dirtgirl turns ten after fire fighters save Dirtgirl World

        premium_icon TV’s Dirtgirl turns ten after fire fighters save Dirtgirl...

        News It’s not all roses and bunny rabbits in Dirtgirl World as bushfire offers new storylines

        • 5th Dec 2019 2:44 PM
        Plans to build new childcare centre in East Lismore

        premium_icon Plans to build new childcare centre in East Lismore

        News HAVE your say on a development application proposing the construction of a new...

        Farmers urged to plan ahead for summer

        Farmers urged to plan ahead for summer

        News WITH saleyards closing, farmers are reminded plan ahead for summer

        Glorious rain arrives finally

        Glorious rain arrives finally

        News RAIN, glorious rain; Dr Airdre Grant’s weekly column shares her joy at the wet...