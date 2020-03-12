Menu
The wedding ring found at Litchfield National Park.
Offbeat

Missing wedding ring found at national park

11th Mar 2020 7:20 PM | Updated: 12th Mar 2020 3:03 PM
HAVE you been to Litchfield National Park, had a wonderful time in the water only to discover on the drive home that you lost your wedding ring?

Well, there's a chance NT Parks and Wildlife have found it.

A men's wedding ring was discovered in the water between Buley Rockhole and Florence Falls a couple of weeks ago. It's got an engraving on the inside.

Now, the NT Parks and Wildlife team is looking for its owner.

If you're missing a silver, man's wedding ring, get in touch with NT Parks and Wildlife through their Facebook page and let them know what the engraving is and they'll let you know if it's yours.

editors picks litchfield national park lost and found lost jewellery national parks nt

