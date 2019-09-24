Menu
Login
Breaking

MISSING: Search for CQ woman

Caitlan Charles
, caitlan.charles@dailymercury.com.au
24th Sep 2019 6:28 PM

POLICE are searching for a woman reported missing in Moranbah.

The 54-year-old woman, Louise Stephens, was last seen about 7pm Sunday night on Acacia St.

Police hold concerns for her welfare as this behaviour is out of character.

Louise Stephens
Louise Stephens

Ms Stephens is described as caucasian, and is approximately 164cm tall, of a heavy build, with short brown hair.

She may be travelling in a silver 2008 Hyundai i30 hatchback with Queensland registration 546-XIB.

Anyone who sees Ms Stephens or her vehicle is urged to contact police.

louise stephens missing missing woman moranbah search
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Sweet Sooty needs some cuddles

    Sweet Sooty needs some cuddles

    Pets & Animals IN THE DOGHOUSE: Can you give Sooty a loving home?

    What's happening this week?

    What's happening this week?

    Whats On What's happening in Lismore and surrounds this week?

    Inspiring 2700 minds

    Inspiring 2700 minds

    Community Norpa has reached a stunning number of students

    OPINION: Style, style, style

    OPINION: Style, style, style

    Opinion OPINION: Dr Airdre Grant shares her thoughts on men's fashion.