MISSING: Police suspect the man could be in Bundamba

Tye Beeching was last seen at a Waterford address around 2.30pm and could be travelling in the Bundamba area.

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 23-year-old man reported missing from Logan.

Police hold concerns for Tye's welfare as he suffers from a medical condition.

He is Caucasian, approximately 170cm tall with a slight build, short brown hair, brown moustache and goatee.

Anyone with any information in relation to his whereabouts is urged to contact police.