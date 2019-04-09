Menu
Police are seeking public assistance to locate a 15-year-old boy reported missing from Toowoomba.
MISSING PERSON: Police search for 15-year-old Toowoomba boy

9th Apr 2019 2:29 PM

The teenage boy was last seen around 5pm on Sunday, April 7 on Redwood Street.

Police hold concerns for his welfare due to his age.

The teenage boy is described as about 165cm tall with a slim build and brown hair.

Police have received reports that the teenage boy may be in the Brisbane or Ipswich areas using the rail network.

Anyone who may have seen the boy or know of his whereabouts is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000.

