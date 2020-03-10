Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A vehicle has rolled on the Bruce Highway at Burdell. Source: Facebook
A vehicle has rolled on the Bruce Highway at Burdell. Source: Facebook
News

Missing girl passenger in crashed car

by KEAGAN ELDER
10th Mar 2020 8:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Townsville girl who was reported missing at the weekend was found after a car crash on the Bruce Highway.

It is understood the girl, 13, was a passenger in a vehicle which rolled on the highway at Burdell about 5.30pm yesterday.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a man, 18, was driving the vehicle.

It is understood there were a number of teenagers in the vehicle. Two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries while another three declined transport. It is unknown if the 13-year-old girl was taken to hospital.

The happened between Garland Rd and North Shore Boulevard, Burdell, about 5.30pm.

The highway is closed in both directions and local diversions are in place. Emergency services are on scene.

More Stories

Show More
bruce highway found missing girl rollover

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Free driver workshops for learners, seniors

        premium_icon Free driver workshops for learners, seniors

        News THE workshops will be held in Ballina, Lismore, Alstonville, Evans Head and Byron Bay.

        Lismore teacher sent back to Cambodian prison

        Lismore teacher sent back to Cambodian prison

        News FORMER Lismore man denies charges he indecently assaulted boys

        Drunk man accused of ‘random’ break-in, sex assault

        premium_icon Drunk man accused of ‘random’ break-in, sex assault

        News THE court heard the man had been drinking heavily for hours

        'WE ROCK': Forget about Byron, the best food is in Lismore

        premium_icon 'WE ROCK': Forget about Byron, the best food is in Lismore

        News REVEALED: Who you voted as the region's best takeaway food places