A 14-year-old boy is missing from Kingaroy.
Breaking

MISSING BOY: Police appeal for help to find 14-year-old

Marguerite Cuddihy
by
1st May 2019 5:43 PM | Updated: 5:54 PM

POLICE are seeking public assistance to help locate a 14-year-old boy missing from Kingaroy.

He was last seen at his Premier Drive residence at 1.30pm on April 30.

He is described as caucasian, around 165cm tall, medium build, blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue shorts and a red t-shirt.

Anyone who may have seen him or has any information in relation to his current whereabouts is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 13 14 44 or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Quote the reference number: QP1900846649.

South Burnett

