Missing woman Thea Liddle.
News

Missing for 4 months: Have you seen Thea?

20th Mar 2020 9:21 AM | Updated: 2:09 PM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to find a woman who has been reported missing from the North Coast.

Thea Liddle, 42, last contacted her family on November 4.

It is believed the missing person was unable to be contacted by family members at the time.

Officers attached to the Tweed Byron Police District have commenced an investigation and are appealing for public assistance to locate Thea.

The missing person is described as being female, Caucasian appearance, about 160-170cm tall, thin build, with brown hair.

Police and family hold concerns for her welfare due to no contact.

Police report E73569148 relates.

Ms Liddle is known to frequent the Mooball, Murwillumbah, Brunswick Heads, Byron Bay and Nimbin areas.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call Tweed Heads Police Station on 07 55069499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or http://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

missing woman thea liddle tweed byron police district
Lismore Northern Star

