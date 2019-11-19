Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A mine operated by Anglo American was evacuated with concerns over the atmosphere.
A mine operated by Anglo American was evacuated with concerns over the atmosphere.
News

Evacuation at CQ mine

Ashley Pillhofer
19th Nov 2019 11:16 AM | Updated: 11:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MINERS were evacuated from an underground mine yesterday after concerns about atmosphere changes.

Mine operator Anglo American confirmed an incident at its Grasstree Mine, which the company said involved a change in the underground environment behind a newly sealed longwall area.

"Based on our standard procedures, personnel were withdrawn from the underground environment as a precaution only," a company spokeswoman said.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Future of nine major new mines

The spokeswoman said underground sampling showed different levels of oxidisation in the mine prompting the company to take the precaution to remove people from the site.

She said while the incident was being reported as "potentially explosive" there were no "triggers" in the area.

Despite reports the Queensland Mines Inspectorate was involved in the withdrawal of staff at Grasstree after an audit, the Department of Natural Resources and Mining said this was not accurate.

Work is underway to prepare for re-entry and return to normal operations.

anglo american mine incident mining incident queensland mines inspectorate
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: 13 new businesses which have opened in 2019

        premium_icon PHOTOS: 13 new businesses which have opened in 2019

        Business IT HAS been a big year for new business, with plenty of new businesses opening across the Lismore region in 2019.

        Aussie Farm group stripped of charity status

        premium_icon Aussie Farm group stripped of charity status

        Rural What does this move mean for South Burnett farmers whose details are published on...

        • 19th Nov 2019 11:30 AM
        Bridge walk open, veterans honoured

        Bridge walk open, veterans honoured

        Opinion THEIR SAY: Page MP Kevin Hogan's weekly column

        Tennis great visits Clunes

        Tennis great visits Clunes

        Opinion THEIR SAY: Kevin Hogan's weekly column