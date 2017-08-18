MILLIONAIRE FOUND: Musician sings for joy

Lismore musician was the only winner of the $1m from Monday and Wednesday night's Lotto draw.

OUR mystery millionaire has been found and there is one musician singing a very happy tune.

A Lismore musician is the recipient of the $1 million after discovering he held the winning ticket from the winning division one in Wednesday night's Lotto draw.

He was also the only division one winner across Australia in Monday and Wednesday's Lotto draw 3687 taking home the guaranteed prize of $1 million.

"Wooh! Thank you so much! This may take some time to sink in I think!" the shocked winner said.

"This is amazing! It's going to change my life. Oh my gosh, this is unbelievable!

"I've been sitting here being sceptical about it because I wanted to hear it from the horse's mouth."

The man's entry was not registered to a Players Club card, so NSW Lotteries officials had no way of confirming the win until the winner came forward to claim his $1 million division one prize.

"I play the same numbers every week and this is a big surprise. I've always said if I won a million bucks I'd look after myself, my family and my friends and now I'll be able to do that."

The winner said he'll now buy himself a place somewhere and go on a cruise.

"I'm a singer guitarist so I'll be able record another CD now." he said.

The winning entry was purchased at Goonellabah Newsagency, Shop 3, Goonellabah Village Shopping Centre, 1 Simeoni Drive, Goonellabah.

Owner Peter Witten said he was over the moon one of his customers had become an overnight millionaire.

"Goonellabah! How about that!" he said.

"It feels great to sell a division one winning entry. It's been a fair while since was sold the last division one so great to have one again.

"It's good news for the people in Goonellabah and for our lucky winner."