Miley cancels bushfire relief concert

Miley Cyrus has announced she is no longer coming to Australia to headline this Friday's bushfire relief charity concert in Melbourne.

In a statement, the singer said it was too risky to travel to Australia for the concert at Lakeside Stadium due to the ongoing threat of the coronavirus.

"Due to the recommendations of local, state, federal and international government authorities, including the Center for Disease Control, to reduce potential health risks in response to the current global health crisis, we are no longer travelling to Australia for the show," Cyrus wrote on Twitter.

"I am so disappointed to not be there, but I have to do what is right to protect the health and safety of my band and crew.

"I will still be making a donation to help the victims of the Australian bush fire.

"I'm sorry to miss everyone in Australia, but I will be back soon."

Miley Cyrus was the headline act for this Friday's bushfire relief charity concert which was also going to feature Lil Nas X, The Veronicas and DJ Seb Fontaine.

It's unclear if the concert will go ahead without Cyrus.

Proceeds from concert ticket sales were going to go to two Australian based non-profits, the WWF Australian Wildlife and Nature Recovery Find and The Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal.

The non-profits are both working to restore forests and wildlife, as well as rebuilding communities affected by the devastating fires.