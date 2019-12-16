Mike Hussey’s magic men for SuperCoach BBL

The taunting has been ridiculous in the box, and it's nothing compared to what I've been copping in the DMs on social from Warnie.

So, with the Big Bash League season about to get underway, here's my side for the SuperCoach season...subject to change!

BATTING

USMAN KHAWAJA | SYDNEY THUNDER | 59.0 avg. in BBL|08 | $198,500 in BBL|09

Out of favour with the national selectors, but he's destined to be in favour with SuperCoach players - especially because the Thunder play twice in Round 1. You've gotta have him if you want to take SuperCoach BBL seriously this season.

CHRIS LYNN | BRISBANE HEAT | 43.6 avg. | $173,000

A bit down on numbers last year compared to the previous years, Lynn is determined to push himself into national selection consideration for the T20 World Cup in Australia in 2020, and he'll need a big BBL season to get a spot; he's good enough to do so, and he's more than good enough for my SuperCoach side.

Sixers' Josh Philippe and James Vince will both be a part of Mike Hussey’s SuperCoach BBL plans

JAMES VINCE | SYDNEY SIXERS | 48.5 avg. | $139,500

One of the best imports who is going under the radar a bit, Vince doesn't mess around at the top of the order, and his T20 record is top-notch. He's already experienced what the Big Bash has to offer, and I expect him to go even better in BBL|09.

ALEX HALES | SYDNEY THUNDER | no avg. in BBL|08 | $125,000

Another Englishman who is something of a short-form specialist, Hales hasn't really struck the Big Bash with the power and precision that he has brought to other international competitions, but I'm fully expecting that to change in the coming season.

CHRIS MORRIS | SYDNEY THUNDER | no avg. in BBL|08 | $125,000

The big South African has such great T20 form - he's been doing well in the Msanzi Super League in his native country. His history of successful performances in the IPL indicates that he'll also do well in the BBL.

JAKE FRASER-McGURK | MELBOURNE RENEGADES | no BBL|08 avg. | $42,000

WILL SUTHERLAND | MELBOURNE RENEGADES | 17.0 avg. | $42,000

They're an easy two to pick for the bench, with dual position player flexibility and at bargain basement prices. I'm not sure how often they'll play, but I like their potential and think that they're too good to go past, allowing me to spend heavily in other areas of the ground.

KEEPING

JOSH PHILIPPE | SYDNEY SIXERS | 42.7 avg. | $123,000

With the Sixers' wicketkeeper opening the batting in their latest trial match, he's another must-have in SuperCoach, particularly with the Sixers having so many double-ups in the first few rounds - they play five times in the first three rounds, so he's a must-have.

George Bailey of the Hurricanes is caught short of his ground by wicketkeeper Jimmy Peirson of the Heat during a Big Bash League match-up

JIMMY PEIRSON | BRISBANE HEAT | 20.7 avg. | $62,500

Cheap enough to sit on the bench, don't be surprised if Peirson becomes a regular big-hitter at the end of the Heat innings - he's been in form for Queensland, striking the ball sweetly.

BOWLING

TOM CURRAN | SYDNEY SIXERS | 73.0 avg. | $210,000

At this stage, my third English import is also my captain - if you have him in your SuperCoach BBL side, it's the obvious move to make given that he plays for the Sixers, which means he'll have more points-scoring opportunities than any other player, such is his history in the BBL, and his ability to go large in SuperCoach earning capacity.

SEAN ABBOTT | SYDNEY THUNDER | 67.9 avg. | $195,300

Yep, he's pricey for a BWL-only option, but he's a proven wicket taker who leads the Sixers throughout the history of the Big Bash League. Last year he won the Steve Waugh Medal as the best Male Player in NSW cricket, and last season saw him take more wickets than anyone else in the BBL. He's worth his near $200,000 price tag.

BEN CUTTING | BRISBANE HEAT | 63.6 avg. | $182,900

Another player with DPP flexibility, no other Heat player comes close to him - he has played more games, taken more wickets, and runs second-most for runs scored for the team. Smashing a 17-ball half-century also shows just how quickly he can score when he gets an opportunity, with an amazing Strike Rate of 151.78 across the 65 games he's played.

Daniel Sams of the Sydney Thunder celebrates after claiming a wicket

DANIEL SAMS | SYDNEY THUNDER | 59.1 avg. | $170,200

With 20 Big Bash League games under his belt, Sams is on the cusp of having a breakout season. His form for NSW has been very solid, but I think that this BBL season it could become spectacular - he bowls a tight line and really throws his arms at the ball with bat in hand. Another DPP player who can be a Point of Difference for my side.

MOISES HENRIQUES | SYDNEY SIXERS | 35.3 avg. | $101,500

His Marsh Cup form and subsequent innings in the Sheffield Shield have indicated that he's striking the ball sweetly, but the best thing of all is that Henriques appears to be over his injury that curtailed him last season, which means he should bowl his full quota of overs in BBL|09. It makes him a very cheap DPP option.

CAMERON GREEN | PERTH SCORCHERS | 12.0 avg. | $42,000

HARRY CONWAY | ADELAIDE STRIKERS | no BBL avg. in BBL|08 | $42,000

Green might not bowl much this year, but his batting for the Scorchers will see him score nicely - there's every chance he could go from a bench option to a regular XI of my side. Harry Conway's form for NSW has been impressive, and if he brings that to the Strikers then he'll get under the grill of many batsmen in the BBL season.