SAFE: If your dog or cat is microchipped and registered, Council can easily return your pet.
Community

Microchipping key to reuniting pets

by In The Doghouse
10th Jan 2019 12:10 PM

IN THE the 2017-18 year, Lismore City Council had 189 dogs and 37 cats come into care.

That's 189 dogs and 37 cats too many.

Some of these were released back to their owners but 57 dogs and three cats had to be rehomed because they had no identification - they were neither microchipped nor registered.

If your dog or cat is microchipped and registered, Council can easily return your pet if they run away and end up at the Lismore Pound.

It is the best thing you can do to ensure you pet is safe and will stay with you for life.

Microchipping and registration is a two-step process.

Microchipping can be done at any local vet and registration can be done over the counter at Lismore City Council or online at www.petregistry.nsw.

gov.au.

