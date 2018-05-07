Mesmerising science films at the Quad

A still, called Fluorescent Colors of the Reef, from the film Slow Life by Daniel Stoupin.

NEW YORK'S Imagine Science Film Festival will have its first ever Australian screening in Lismore this month.

The Lismore Quad has partnered with Southern Cross University's LabX and Associate Professor Grayson Cooke to bring the Imagine Science Film Festival to Lismore.

The ISFF produces annual science film festivals in New York, Paris and Abu Dhabi, as well as satellite events worldwide, and serves as a major venue for the release of new and experimental works bridging the worlds of science and film.

Some of the works are short documentary films, others are visually mesmerising documents of scientific work.

At The Quad, 11 Rural St, Lismore, on Saturday, May 19. Live music from 5pm. Films commence at 7pm.

The films

Icarus: (Spain/France, 2014) 4 min.

Icarus was an animated short documentary created using George Yoshitake's voice. Yoshitake was the last survivor among the secret group of cameramen who, between 1945 and 1962, filmed the nuclear tests made by the US Army at the Nevada desert and the Pacific Ocean.

Directed by Cesar Pacquera.

Slow Life: (Australia, 2014) 4 min.

Colourful 'slow' marine animals come to life with complex focus-stacking time-lapse techniques.

Directed by Daniel Stoupin.

The Great Silence: (Puerto Rico, 2016) 16 min.

Arecibo, the world's largest radio telescope, was located in Esperanza, Puerto Rico, which was also home to a critically endangered species of parrots.

The telescope functions as an ear that was capable of capturing signs of extraterrestrial intelligence, but the witty messages from the parrots remain unnoticed.

Directed by Jennifer Allora and Guillermo Calzadilla.

Hope Island: (Canada, 2015) 7 min.

Ctenophora / Comb Jellies were the oceanic species that recently initiated a radical re-drawing of the Tree of Life - from the bottom up.

Directed by Charles Lindsay.

Confluence: (USA, 2014) 6 min.

In Confluence, a short experimental film by director Noah Shulman, viewers look beyond what the human eye was capable of seeing to experience those moments in between the transformations that we perceive.

The film includes extreme close-ups of everything from magnetic to chemical and heat reactions, but it's up to the viewer to extrapolate out from what they can see to imagine the larger view that they can't.

Created with speciality macro lenses and microscopes and shot in 4K resolution, the film reveals hauntingly beautiful movement at the microscopic level and reminds viewers that everything around them was in flux, even when the surface was calm.

Directed by Noah Shulman.

Urth: (UK, 2017) 19 min.

Urth documents the failed and shut-down ecosystem Biosphere 2.0 in Arizona.

Directed by Ben Rivers.

Kaltes Tal: (Germany, 2016) 12 min.

Oscillating between aesthetic and documentary forms, Kaltes Tal describes the daily business of a strip mine harvesting lime.

The material removed was processed and returned to nature through forest liming.

Lime dust delicately dusts the forest floor. A white, spherical alternative world opens, questioning our ambivalent relationship to nature.

Directed by Johannes Krell and Florian Fischer.

Open Field Delirium Error: (USA, 2016) 1 min.

A mouse explores a clear Plexiglas enclosure, initially staying close to the walls but eventually venturing into the centre.

This was known as the Open Field Test, a measure of the tension between two contradictory drives in most rodents: the need to explore their environment versus the fear of open, exposed spaces.

Directed by Nate Dorr.

Biosemiotic Borneo: (Switzerland/Borneo, 2016) 14 min.

Biosemiotic Borneo - a more explicitly sonic than visual piece of art - lingers around a giant Banyan tree that stands in the Meratus Mountains in Southeast Borneo.

Directed by Ursula Biemann.

Quiet Zone: (Canada, 2015) 14 min.

In Quiet Zone, the filmmakers take us deep into the world of those who suffer from electromagnetic hypersensitivity.

Directed by David Bryant and Karl Lemieux.