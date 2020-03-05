Merci! French films to support bushfire recovery

Juliette Binoche in a scene from the French film How to Be a Good Wife by Martin Provost.

Juliette Binoche in a scene from the French film How to Be a Good Wife by Martin Provost.

DO YOU love French film and want to support bushfire relief efforts?

The French Film festival 2020 will offer advance screenings to two of its films as fundraisers to support bushfire recovery.

Palace Cinemas Byron Bay will screen its Alliance Francaise French Film Festival from March 31 until April 12 with a selection of 29 contemporary and classic French films.

In addition to the festival, Alliance Francaise and Palace Cinemas Byron Bay invite Northern Rivers residents to help those impacted by bushfires by supporting special previews of How to Be a Good Wife and In the Name of the Land.

Both screening are courtesy of Palace Films, with How to Be a Good Wife as a World Premiere in Australia.

The screenings will be held at Palace Cinemas Byron Bay on Monday, March 9, and 100 per cent of tickets sales for these sessions will be donated to the Australian Red Cross Bushfire Appeal and Rural and Remote Mental Health.

How to be a Good Wife: (La Bonne Epouse): World premiere screenings. Director: Martin Provost. Cast: Juliette Binoche, Yolande Moreau, Noemie Lvovsky, Edouard Baer.

In 1968, amid the lush regions of Alsace, the head of a housekeeping school that transforms teenage girls into ideal housewives, has her pristine life implode when she encounters her long-lost first love while simultaneously learning that her business is on the brink of financial ruin.

In the Name of the Land (Au Nom de la Terre): Director: Edouard Bergeon. Cast: Guillaume Canet, Veerle Baetens, Anthony Bajon. Returning to France in the late 1970s, Pierre marries his sweetheart and takes over his father’s farm. But 20 years onwards, Pierre is exhausted.

With mounting debt, what was once satisfying begins to take an insidious toll on his family who risk being torn apart by the property that binds them, in this powerful tale of resilience.