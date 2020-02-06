Menu
GUEST SPEAKER: Fay Jackson from Vision In Mind will speak at Lismore City Council’s International Women’s Day luncheon. Photo: News Limited
Mental health focus for women’s day lunch

Jackie Munro
6th Feb 2020 2:00 PM
IN THE era of the high-profile #metoo movement, the rights and role of women in the workplace has never been so topical.

Lismore City Council general manager Shelley Oldham said the council was hosting an International Women’s Day luncheon with the theme ‘An equal world is an enabled world’.

“This is a great opportunity for local women from all walks of life to come together and share their experiences in a fun and supportive atmosphere,” Ms Oldham said.

“We have a terrific guest speaker in Fay Jackson, the chief executive of Vision in Mind and general manager of inclusion at Flourish Australia, which will be followed by a panel section.”

Ms Jackson was the inaugural deputy commissioner of the NSW Mental Health Commission and is the recipient of multiple awards in mental health education and training at state and national levels.

“Organisations and businesses are now realising how important mental health is to their workplaces,” Ms Oldham said.

“However, they often do not have the knowledge to deal with these issues.

“The luncheon will start a discussion about how we can make workplaces a safer and more nurturing place, not just for women but for all of us.”

The luncheon will be held in the Fountain Room at Lismore City Hall on Friday, March 6 between noon and 2pm.

Individual tickets cost $50, or $45 each for a table of six.

Bookings are essential. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/international-womens-day-luncheon-tickets-91954202495 or by visiting www.visitlismore.com.au.

