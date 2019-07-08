Menu
Login
Cardboard boxes background.
Cardboard boxes background.
Crime

Men ram-raid computer store for empty boxes

by Simeon Thomas-Wilson
8th Jul 2019 8:17 AM

A ram-raid on a computer shop in Adelaide's inner-south has spectacularly failed after a pair of would-be thieves found that all the boxes on display were empty.

Police are seeking witnesses to the incident on Unley Rd in Unley just before 1am, when the rear of a car was used to smash through the front doors of the computer shop.

Police say the passenger in the vehicle then entered the shop but discovered that all the computer boxes on display were empty.

The vehicle believed to have been used in the incident, a Commodore sedan, was found torched an hour later on Bide St in Royston Park.

Police will check CCTV from the shop and described the two suspects as males wearing hooded tops.

Anyone with information on the break-in or the vehicle is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

ram-raid robbery theft

Top Stories

    Don’t fall into tax cuts trap

    Don’t fall into tax cuts trap

    News The ATO has been inundated with more than 90,000 calls following the tax cut package, but don’t fall into this trap before you claim yours.

    The Vikings know how to make the most of winter fashion

    The Vikings know how to make the most of winter fashion

    Community There's not much time to indulge in some winter fashion in Lismore

    Here's to the next 25 years of light and friendship

    Here's to the next 25 years of light and friendship

    Community Lismore attracts thousands to its lantern and friendship festival

    25th Lantern Parade is show of pride for city of Lismore

    25th Lantern Parade is show of pride for city of Lismore

    Community Lantern Parade is bigger and better than ever