Melania, Trudeau kiss like ‘Vogue ad’

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shares and exchange with Melania Trump that has gone viral. Picture: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas

French is the language of love - now a glamorous air kiss between US First Lady Melania Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the G7 summit in Biarritz has sent the internet alight with its sense of European glamour.

FLOTUS was captured raising her face to give Trudeau a peck on the cheek during the leaders' family photograph at the at the G7 in Biarritz on Saturday.

But the combination of President Trump standing next to her with his eyes downcast and French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron watching on, led viewers to dub it like a "Vogue ad" for its glamour and comic overtones.

It led to #MelanialovesJustin trending on Twitter and sparked comparisons to a previous picture of Ivanka Trump "swooning" at the Canadian leader.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, while President Trump kisses France's First Lady Brigitte Macron and Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison hovers in the background. Picture: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas.

The conversation continues. Picture: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik.

The Macrons showing Trump that he is "Respected around the World like No US President before" as Justin Trudeau's "Milkshake" brings Melania to the Yard. pic.twitter.com/uTqM7Utbzp — Covfefe Jones- King Of Shade👑 (@King_Of_Shade) August 26, 2019

First Lady Melania Trump kisses Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau next to the U.S. President Donald Trump during the family photo with invited guests at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 25, 2019. (REUTERS/Carlos Barria) pic.twitter.com/HujT8zKqGH — Sam Ro 📈 (@SamRo) August 25, 2019

Subtle yet all consuming#MelaniaLovesTrudeau by Calvin Klein - available everywhere pic.twitter.com/2HUtjuILyn — Shawn In Az 🌵 (@ShawnInArizona) August 26, 2019

Body language expert Judi James told the Express the "pitch-perfect ritual" is made more dramatic by the camera angle.

"With her husband's hilarious over-pucker as he leant to cheek-kiss Angela Merkel, Melania showed the smooth way to approach the ritual with the very charming Trudeau, with the pair ending up looking like a Vogue ad while Trump stared grimly in the background," she said.

It's not the first time Justin Trudeau has led the internet to swoon, with images of him doing push ups, taking selfies and as a younger man also going viral.