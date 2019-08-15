Meghan ‘took private jet to Ibiza’

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry reportedly took baby Archie abroad for the first time, according to reports.

The Sun reports that the Sussexes flew to Ibiza on a private jet, where they enjoyed a six-day break on the Spanish island to celebrate Meghan's 38th birthday on August 4.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, with baby Archie. Picture: AP

The Majorca Daily Bulletin reported: "No images have emerged of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Archie, who stayed at a villa well away from the cameras.

"They travelled with security personnel, and it is reported that local security forces were not needed."

Fabulous Digital approached the palace who declined to comment.

This would be three-month-old Archie's first trip abroad, with his second due when he travels to Africa in October for his first official royal tour.

The holiday is thought to have taken place just days after Harry's trip to Camp Google on July 31 where he is believed to have stayed on a superyacht near the Vendura Golf & Spa resort.

RELATED: WHAT PRINCESS MARY COULD TEACH MEGHAN

Ibiza is thought to be a favourite with Meghan, who previously visited the Mediterranean island in 2016 with friends including Misha Nonoo.

The mini break may come as a surprise to many royal fans as the Duchess of Sussex was expected to celebrate her birthday with low-key celebrations.

A royal source previously said she would not want anything extravagant after the "PR disaster" following her opulent £300,000 baby shower in New York.

The source told Fabulous Digital that Meghan would avoid anything extravagant, and said: "Frogmore Cottage will host a celebration for Meghan's birthday.

"The Clooney clan will be in Villa Oleandra on Lake Como and the Sussexes will not want to be seen enjoying more of their lavish hospitality after the PR disaster backlash post the US baby shower."

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (2nd L) meet Beyonce and Jay-Z. Picture: Getty

Meghan came under fire earlier this year after she flew on a private jet, stayed in the most expensive suite in New York and had a host of A-list pals attend her baby shower.

No expense was spared, and the royal mother-to-be was criticised for acting more like a glamorous superstar than the wife of an heir to the throne.

In other royal news, we told you how friends have "stopped inviting" Meghan and Harry to dinner parties because they "frown upon their PDA".

This article originally appeared in The Sun and is published here with permission