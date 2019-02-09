Meghan, Harry announce working ‘babymoon’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are heading to Morocco. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are heading to Morocco. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan Markle isn't letting her pregnancy prevent her from travelling.

Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, and her husband, the Duke of Sussex Prince Harry, are expected to depart on a trip ahead of the birth of their first child, who is reportedly due in April.

The voyage is said to be a working "babymoon" - a trip taken by to-be parents ahead of the birth of their baby.

Kensington Palace on Friday announced the royal couple will visit Morocco from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25 "at the request of Her Majesty's Government."

The couple attended the annual Endeavour Fund Awards in London last week. Picture: Matrix Pictures

It's not yet clear what the couple will do while on the trip, though the palace said "full details of the visit will be announced in due course."

Markle is entering the final stretch of her pregnancy. While the palace hasn't released any official details about Markle's delivery plans yet, it's likely she'll give birth at St. Mary's Hospital in London, England.

Prince Harry, his older brother Prince William and William's children with wife Kate Middleton (Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis) were all born in the hospital's private Lindo Wing.

The couple's child will be seventh in line to the British throne after he or she is born.

This story originally appeared in Fox News and is republished here with permission