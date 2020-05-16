Meghan and Harry’s surprise Zoom call

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have surprised mental health workers by dialling into their staff Zoom call, their first joint appearance since moving to LA.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have surprised mental health workers by dialling into their staff Zoom call, their first joint appearance since moving to LA.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shocked a group of mental health charity workers on Wednesday by crashing their staff video meeting.

The virtual stream was the couple's first joint appearance since moving into the plush LA mansion, owned by comedian and producer Tyler Perry.

Ricky Neal, from Crisis Text Line in Atlanta, whose account is now locked, shared on social media on Thursday how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been guests at their Wednesday staff Zoom meeting.

He said on Instagram: "It's not everyday that Meghan and Harry jump into your staff meeting & champion the work you do! Blessed to still be working during these crazy times!"

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle crash a Zoom staff meeting of mental health crisis line workers in Atlanta to thank them for their work. pic.twitter.com/NiOJLN26tr — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) May 14, 2020

Speaking from what appears to be their new swanky Beverly Hills pad, Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, were seen speaking in casual clothing.

It has not been revealed what was said during the video call, however the couple are passionate supporters of mental health initiatives, and have worked with the charity in the past.

The Sussexes helped to launch the Crisis Text Line's UK affiliate, Shout, in May last month, alongside Prince William, 37, and Kate Middleton, 38.

The Duke of Cambridge had appeared in a video promoting the launch of the 24/7 text helpline, and asked people to sign up as crisis volunteers.

The news was also announced on the SussexRoyal Instagram account at the time, before the couple stepped down as senior royals.

Many royal fans were delighted at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their surprise video appearance, with a number pointing out the artwork in the background.

Meghan also jumped on a video chat two weeks ago to offer job advice via Smart Works Charity. Picture: smartworkscharity/Instagram

One said: "Look at the picture art in the background. Yes, they are at Tyler Perry's house. Thanks for sharing!"

Another added: "Interesting art!" and one praised the couple saying: "I love how they're working quietly behind the scenes. A hard working couple!"

The photo shared by Ricky has since been removed from social media after it went viral on Thursday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex secretly left their home on Canada's Vancouver Island on an early morning in March, according to the DailyMail.

They are now in LA and have been self-isolating in Tyler's mansion with one-year-old son Archie.

It is unknown whether the couple are renting or staying there as guests, but there is no record of the mansion having been sold.

"Meghan and Harry have been extremely cautious to keep their base in LA under wraps," a source told the DailyMail.

The source added: "Their team helped them choose the location for their transition to Los Angeles wisely.

"Beverly Ridge has its own guarded gate and Tyler's property has a gate of its own which is watched by their security team."

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge also hopped on a video call to crisis volunteers this week to mark the first anniversary of Shout85258. Picture: Kensington Palace via Getty Images

Harry and Meghan are said to have found the place with the help of megastar Oprah, who is the godmother to Tyler's five-year-old son Aman.

American actor and producer Tyler is estimated to be worth about $600 million - and last month gave restaurant staff in Atlanta $21,000 in tips while getting a takeout.

Perry custom-built the 24,000 square foot mansion from scratch after buying the 22 acres it sits on for just $4 million in 2004.

It is also not known whether Perry has met the royals, but he expressed sympathy for Meghan after she told ITV news presenter Tom Bradby she was struggling in the spotlight.

He said: "Remember when Meghan Markle did that interview? She said: 'Thanks for asking if I'm OK. Because no one ever asks me that'. I felt her when she said that."

This story originally appeared on The Sun and has been reproduced here with permission

Originally published as Meghan and Harry's surprise Zoom call