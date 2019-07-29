Meghan and Harry moving to US: report

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry could be splashing out on a second home, this one in the US, so they can be closer to her mum Doria Ragland.

The royal couple are already undergoing a huge refurbishment of their Frogmore Cottage home in England that could cost taxpayers a whopping $5.4 million, The Sun reports.

However, The Sun's royal correspondent Emily Andrews believes the new parents will buy a place in LA, where Archie can spend his summer holidays.

They are likely to be spending more time in the US because Prince Harry is teaming up with Oprah Winfrey on a new TV series about mental health.

Oprah Winfrey is collaborating with Prince Harry. Picture: AP

Royal writer Emily Andrews told Yahoo's The Royal Box: "This project with Oprah, while it's not going to be the first initiative of Sussex Royal, is a big push they are doing in the American market to try and attract donors for their new foundation.

"I think they'll probably buy somewhere in America - of course, Doria lives in LA.

"We know Doria and Meghan are very close, Doria has been a very special and intrinsic part of Archie's life and it would make sense if they bought someplace out in LA.

Doria Ragland at her daughter’s wedding. Picture: BBC

"Somewhere where they could go for holidays, school holidays and Doria could stay, too."

Ms Ragland, who is a yoga instructor in LA, is said to have been a "big help" with baby Archie in the weeks after Meghan gave birth in May.

"Doria has been a big help with the baby and the life adjustment," a source told Us Weekly.

Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, moved into their Windsor home in April, a month before baby Archie Harrison was born.

Royal accounts show work on the couple's Frogmore home has so far cost the public far more than original estimates, sparking fury from campaigners.

Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, England. Picture: Getty

Their five-bedroom property - a gift from the Queen - is said to have required a "substantial overhaul" before they were able to move in, including new heating, wiring and utilities.

But the public also coughed up for the kitchen, bathrooms and even fitted wardrobes and storage, as well as a renowned interior designer.

It's also been revealed that Harry and Meghan's neighbours have been warned by royal officials not to talk to the couple or ask to see baby Archie.

They must even avoid stroking the pair's dogs should they bound over.

Royal baby Archie with his family. Picture: Getty

The astonishing "do and don't commandments" were issued at a residents' meeting.

Officials issued the list of dos and don'ts for people living near the couple's new Frogmore Cottage home on the Windsor estate.

Locals have been told:

- Don't approach or instigate conversation if you see the Royal couple

- Do say "Good Morning" or some other pleasantry if they speak to you

- Don't pet or stroke their dogs, even if they come over to you

- Don't offer to walk their dogs

- Don't ask to see baby Archie or offer to babysit

- Don't post anything through the letterbox of Frogmore Cottage

They include royal staff, officials who live in grace-and-favour houses and Crown Estate employees.

Buckingham Palace insisted the request had come from an "overly protective palace official" - without Harry and Meghan's knowledge.

A spokesman for Buckingham Palace said: "The Duke and Duchess had no knowledge of this briefing and no involvement in the concept or the content.

"This was a well-intentioned briefing to help a small local community know how to welcome two new residents and help them with any potential encounter.

"There was no handout or letter. The talk was undertaken by a local manager and was widely viewed as being well received."

This story originally appeared in The Sun and is reprinted here with permission.