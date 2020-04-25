Meet the vehicle which covers 100km for less than $1

Over a month, the Hyundai Ioniq plug-in hybrid averaged one litre of fuel for every 100km.

Less than one litre of fuel for every 100km covered. Coronavirus lockdown had some benefits.

The Hyundai Ionic plug-in hybrid delivered that magical figure over the past month courtesy of short — essential — trips.

Over the first month the Ioniq had more than doubled the one litre figure courtesy of longer weekly drives. On occasions where we travelled more than 100km, the consumption figure climbed as high as 3.8 litres per century covered.

After replenishing the battery, trips of up to 60km scarcely sipped any fuel.

Even during the COVID-19 lockdown, the battery remained at capacity for days despite sitting idle.

But it hasn’t all been smooth sailing for the Ioniq.

Longer journeys have seen some differential between forecasts and actual distances covered. On a recent 100km trip, the estimated electric range of 59km proved a long way short.

The electric power disappeared 15km earlier than predicted by the vehicle, which required the four-cylinder engine to supplement power on the highway. With 5km of range remaining, the trip computer strangely said there was still 27 per cent battery capacity remaining.

Changing power source all happens seamlessly, and even when running out of electric power you’re not sidelined. The driver requires no intervention, petrol-power simply takes precedence when the battery is depleted.

Having solar installed at home, we’ve been recharging the Ioniq during the day to avoid the 26 cents per kilowatt hour cost. So given the current cost of fuel, the hybrid is costing less than $1 for every 100km.

If only we had somewhere to go.

AT A GLANCE

HYUNDAI IONIC PHEV PREMIUM

PRICE $50,700 drive-away

ENGINE 1.6-litre 77kW/147 Nm 4cyl, electric motor 44.5kW/170Nm, total output 104kW/265Nm

SAFETY 5 stars, 7 airbags, AEB, lane keep assist, blind spot warning, rear cross traffic warning, auto high beam

THIRST 1.1L/100km (1 on test)

SPARE None, repair kit

BOOT 341 litres, 1401 with seats folded