Meet the family behind the Our Kids calendar cover

SMILES: The 2020 Our Kids calendar’s cover girl Goonellabah’s Harvie Veronese, 2, with parents Luke and Samantha Veronese.

LITTLE Harvie Veronese has such a bright smile and sunny disposition, you wouldn’t know the now-two year old had undergone numerous hospital visits.

But for Goonellabah parents Luke and Samantha, it has been a bumpy road.

Mrs Veronese said her daughter was born with low muscle tone and suffers regular bouts of pneumonia in her lungs when she gets sick.

Harvie is the cover girl for the newly-released 2020 Our Kids calendar, which for the past 20 years has been helping to change plenty of lives.

Mrs Veronese said while they knew Harvie had been photographed for the calendar, they didn’t know she was chosen for the cover until the night of the calendar launch.

“It’s kind of a bittersweet,” Mrs Veronese said.

“Because as parents you don’t really want your child to be part of Our Kids because it means they’ve been pretty sick, but otherwise we’re super proud of her.

“While we think she’s absolutely gorgeous, it’s amazing for her to be selected.”

Mrs Veronese said she was “proud to be part of the Our Kids community”.

“We’ve had the chance to be part of such a highly-regarded charity which does so much good work,” she said.

Proceeds from the annual calendar raises funds for the Our Kids charity, which then in turn helps to support many families of sick children.

Our Kids fundraising co-ordinator Rebekka Battista said the calendar features children who have spent time in the children’s ward or special care nursery and makes a “wonderful gift or Santa’s stocking filler”.

As well as Harvie, the calendar also features the faces of other local children including twins Oliver and Chloe, Riley, Ezra, Hank, Isiah, twins Ruby and Carla, Annalis, Fletcher, Harper, Jayden and Arabella.

She said the children are “beautifully photographed” by local photographer Jacklyn Wagner, who has photographed the calendar for 17 years.

“The calendar is one of Our Kids favourites and is a staple at Our Kids,” Mrs Battista said.

”It celebrates our kids who have had a tough journey and it tells their stories. This is who we are and why we are here.”

Mrs Battista said not only is the calendar as “perfect stocking filler” but money raised from each calendar goes towards purchasing lifesaving equipment for the children’s ward and special care nursery.

She said all money raised by 2020 calendar sales will go towards purchasing one of two wireless CTG machines for women’s care at Lismore Base Hospital.

She said due to the generosity of the calendar’s sponsors the full cost of the production is already completely covered, allowing all moneys raised to go directly to Our Kids.

The 2020 Our Kids calendar is on sale now at a retail price of $20, and is available throughout the North Coast and online at www.ourkids.org.au.

The calendar can also be found at Westpac Bank Lismore, Lismore Base Hospital, McDonalds, Greater Bank branches, Be Seen Eyewear stores, East Ballina Foodstore, Kyogle Dentists, Lennox Head Pharmacy, MacDonalds Pharmacy, Angus and Coote and the Book Warehouse.