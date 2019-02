IMPACT: Key players of Lismore Creative Incorporated gathered at City Hall this week for the announcement of Artstate 2017. Those pictured in the alliance include Julian Louis, Artistic Director of NORPA, Ken Crouch, General Manager of Screenworks Northern Rivers. Anita Bellman, Director Northern Rivers Conservatorium, Peter Wood, CEO of Arts Northern Rivers, Brett Addlington, Director of Lismore Regional Gallery and Patrick Healey, General Manager of NORPA.

IMPACT: Key players of Lismore Creative Incorporated gathered at City Hall this week for the announcement of Artstate 2017. Those pictured in the alliance include Julian Louis, Artistic Director of NORPA, Ken Crouch, General Manager of Screenworks Northern Rivers. Anita Bellman, Director Northern Rivers Conservatorium, Peter Wood, CEO of Arts Northern Rivers, Brett Addlington, Director of Lismore Regional Gallery and Patrick Healey, General Manager of NORPA. Sophie Moeller

NO ONE can deny the importance of The Arts to Lismore and the Northern Rivers economy. To the state, the sector contributes approximately $16.4 billion to the NSW gross domestic product (GSP).

The region's main arts bodies - a collaboration known as Creative Lismore - have decided to host a forum so the Lismore Electorate can hear directly from the candidates standing about their position on the arts.

