Meet sweet Banksy

RECENTLY in New Zealand (where it is cool!) I came upon this massive dog and his charming owner Claire.

Banksy is a Bouvier Des Flanders, also known as the Belgian Cattle Dog or the Vlaamse Koehund, (and sometimes Dirty Beard).

This dog takes its name from its place of origin, the plains of Flanders in Belgium; and the French word ‘bouvier’ means herdsman.

Although its history is vague, its value as a working dog has never been questioned.

The Bouvier was used to drive cattle to market, and later, the strong and capable dog proved its merit on the battlefields of WWI and WWII.

The breed is still used for police and protection work.

I had never seen this breed before.

Banksy was a delightful gentle giant.

