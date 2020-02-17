Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
THE GOOD LIGHT: Recently in New Zealand (where it is cool!) I came upon this massive dog and his charming owner Claire. Photo: Peter Derrett
THE GOOD LIGHT: Recently in New Zealand (where it is cool!) I came upon this massive dog and his charming owner Claire. Photo: Peter Derrett
News

Meet sweet Banksy

Peter Derrett
16th Feb 2020 11:00 PM

RECENTLY in New Zealand (where it is cool!) I came upon this massive dog and his charming owner Claire.

Banksy is a Bouvier Des Flanders, also known as the Belgian Cattle Dog or the Vlaamse Koehund, (and sometimes Dirty Beard).

This dog takes its name from its place of origin, the plains of Flanders in Belgium; and the French word ‘bouvier’ means herdsman.

Although its history is vague, its value as a working dog has never been questioned.

THE GOOD LIGHT: Recently in New Zealand (where it is cool!) I came upon this massive dog and his charming owner Claire. Banksy is a Bouvier Des Flanders, also known as the Belgian Cattle Dog or the Vlaamse Koehund, (and sometimes Dirty Beard). Photo: Peter Derrett
THE GOOD LIGHT: Recently in New Zealand (where it is cool!) I came upon this massive dog and his charming owner Claire. Banksy is a Bouvier Des Flanders, also known as the Belgian Cattle Dog or the Vlaamse Koehund, (and sometimes Dirty Beard). Photo: Peter Derrett

The Bouvier was used to drive cattle to market, and later, the strong and capable dog proved its merit on the battlefields of WWI and WWII.

The breed is still used for police and protection work.

I had never seen this breed before.

Banksy was a delightful gentle giant.

The Good Light is sponsored by The New Camera House Lismore

northern rivers arts peter derrett photography the good light

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Purple hues to beat the cancer blues

        Purple hues to beat the cancer blues

        News Lismore MP Janelle Saffin’s weekly column goes purple ahead of Relay for Life

        Page MP ‘humbled’ by promotion

        Page MP ‘humbled’ by promotion

        News Page MP Kevin Hogan outlines latest promotion, encouragement for students and the...

        Coffee plantation sells for $1.6m

        premium_icon Coffee plantation sells for $1.6m

        News SALE of ‘nationally renowned’ plantation indicative of high demand for Nimbin...

        Man sentenced after stealing car with baby inside

        premium_icon Man sentenced after stealing car with baby inside

        News A BALLINA man who stole a car carrying a sleeping baby has been sentenced.