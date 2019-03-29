Menu
Login

Body surfing echidna
Offbeat

WATCH: Meet 'Spike' the surfing echidna

Rachel Vercoe
by
29th Mar 2019 8:30 AM | Updated: 30th Mar 2019 6:44 AM

SO how does an echidna body surf? 

Well, it's kind of an awkward rolly-polly backstroke where they use their beaks as a snorkel. 

While horse riding on Boambee Beach, I thought there was a  chunk of driftwood being washed around the surf. 

You can of course imagine my shock upon realising it was in fact an echidna who had clearly made its way down from the sand dunes, luckily avoiding cars, to possibly cool off in the surf.

Meet Spike the surfing echidna captured by Advocate photojournalist Rachel Vercoe on Boambee Beach.
Meet Spike the surfing echidna captured by Advocate photojournalist Rachel Vercoe on Boambee Beach. Rachel Vercoe

This guy didn't just splash around in the water, he decided to show off his swimming skills to videographer Brett Vercoe.

We'll let the video show you just how special this moment was and what a cute character the echidna is.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

More Stories

boambee beach coffs coast echidna editors picks surfing waves
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Woman of The Year keeps flood memory alive

    Woman of The Year keeps flood memory alive

    Community The four pillars to survive future floods everyone needs to know

    At what point do you offer help ?

    At what point do you offer help ?

    Community When our mistakes are precious scars

    Islamophobia not OK

    Islamophobia not OK

    Community We can only stand up against hatred with love and grace

    Lismore shows support

    Lismore shows support

    Community Gathering to show appreciation of our Muslim Community this saturday