Medicinal cannabis on agenda

15th Mar 2017 11:05 AM
PEACE SEEKING: Luke Summ, Caroline Todd, Sam Bernard, Michael Balderstone, Elsbeth Jones and Simonetta Z in Canberra to discuss the importance of medicinal cannabis with Kevin Hogan.
PEACE SEEKING: Luke Summ, Caroline Todd, Sam Bernard, Michael Balderstone, Elsbeth Jones and Simonetta Z in Canberra to discuss the importance of medicinal cannabis with Kevin Hogan.

I'M IN Nimbin today catching up with members of the community, including Luke Summ, Caroline Todd, Sam Bernard, Michael Balderstone, Elsbeth Jones and Simonetta Z, who were in Canberra recently.

We had a good talk about the importance of the medicinal use of cannabis.

I have heard numerous stories from members of our community with debilitating illnesses who want access to medicinal cannabis to help relieve their chronic pain and improve the quality of their lives.

  • What a great day we had at Eat the Street last weekend.

I presented the inaugural Eat the Street People's Choice Award.

I would like to congratulate the winner, the Workers Club and all the stall holders who made it such a wonderful family day.

It was also great to be on stage as celebrity chef Melina Puntoriero whipped up some fantastic pizzas.

Congratulations also to the organisers.

  • As foreshadowed in last week's column, I announced almost $1.4 million of extra funding for headspace in Lismore.

Mental health is an issue for our entire community that I take very seriously and will continue to lobby to make sure we get the resources we need to help our young people in particular.

Topics:  kevin hogan mp medical cannabis

Nimbin visits Canberra to talk medicinal cannabis

