Mechanics making all cars ‘good as new’

AS GOOD AS NEW: AZNU Automotives owners, mechanics Tony and Sophie Cowan, with fellow mechanic Jake McDonald in their South Lismore workshop. Photo: Marc Stapelberg

ACCORDING to AZNU Automotives' owners, what sets this automotive business apart from the others is the "OCD" level of care from the mechanics.

Tired of working for others, Lismore couple Tony and Sophie Cowan, who are both qualified mechanics, decided to start their own business AZNU ‒ pronounced "as new".

They've set up shop at 79 Elliot Rd, South Lismore, with long-time family friend and fellow experienced mechanic Jake McDonald.

Mr Cowan said people regularly asked him about where the business' name came from, and he has a simple answer.

"Your car may not be new, but we can make it as new," he said.

"We're pretty fussy.

"I have really high expectations and I'm kind of OCD, so I want to make sure everything is done perfectly."

Mrs Cowan said an important part of choosing a top mechanic was to find someone trustworthy.

"When you're looking, you want someone who is honest," she said.

"It can be really hard nowadays to find someone to trust. We get a lot of people in who say 'my mechanic said there was nothing wrong' and we give them a big list of some pretty serious issues. And I mean like big things ‒ like safety hazards.

"For us it's important for people to know they can trust us. We take a lot of pride in our work and we really care."

Mr Cowan said as well as refurbishing the existing South Lismore workshop, they had worked hard to create a friendly atmosphere.

"We wanted to make somewhere where people can feel comfortable," he said.

AZNU Automotives services include registration checks, servicing, brake repairs and clutch replacements, supply and fitment of tyres as well as servicing of most fleet vehicles.

"We do anything and everything," he said.

AZNU Automotives is open Monday to Friday, 8am-5pm, and Saturdays by appointment.