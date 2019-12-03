Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Craig McLachlan is facing multiple charges, including indecent assault, attempted indecent assault and other assault allegations which coincided with the Rocky Horror Show production.
Craig McLachlan is facing multiple charges, including indecent assault, attempted indecent assault and other assault allegations which coincided with the Rocky Horror Show production.
Crime

Top actor 'grabbed face' of alleged victim

by Caroline Schelle
3rd Dec 2019 1:37 PM

Award-winning actor Craig McLachlan grabbed his alleged victim's face during a musical production and left her "pretty upset", a court has been told.

McLachlan is facing multiple charges, including indecent assault, attempted indecent assault and other assault allegations which coincided with the Rocky Horror Show production.

"She said 'he grabbed my face hard out there' or something like that 'you need to do something'," the alleged victim told resident director Leah Howard, who recalled the incident in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

"She was pretty upset."

After the show, Ms Howard spoke to the Gold-Logie winner about his behaviour and told him to apologise.

"I just recall just telling him that he had to apologise and that she was scared," she said.

The director said McLachlan agreed to apologise and said it was because of "frustration" after wardrobe and sound issues.

But the next day the alleged victim spoke to the director and said she wasn't interested in an apology.

"She said 'your mate McLachlan just apologised to me' and I said 'that's good', but she said 'I didn't want him to'," Ms Howard said.

"And I said 'but why he needs to if you felt the way you did' and then I just kind of got a bit confused."

Ms Howard said she passed on the complaint to company manager Sally Greenwood because it was "serious".

The director said she had known McLachlan for about 20 years because he had previously dated one of her close friends.

While she said they were friends, Ms Howard said she hadn't spoken to him or his current partner for quite some time.

She also knew the victim for quite some time, the court was told.

court craig mclachlan crime indecent assault rocky horror show violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Northern Rivers residents say they would pay more for milk

        premium_icon Northern Rivers residents say they would pay more for milk

        News FOLLOWING a desperate plea from dairy farmers, we asked Northern Rivers residents if they would pay more for their milk.

        ’Not enough water to meet demand’ in village

        premium_icon ’Not enough water to meet demand’ in village

        News SEVERAL options are being investigated as Lismore City Council makes “every effort”...

        RAIN: How much have you had at your place?

        premium_icon RAIN: How much have you had at your place?

        Weather Some much-needed rain has fallen across the Northern Rivers

        Last chance to get cheaper music festival tickets

        premium_icon Last chance to get cheaper music festival tickets

        News Besides cheaper tickets to Falls, Secret Sounds’ first ever Black Friday sale will...