Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
QLD_GCB_NEWS_TATE_20APR20
QLD_GCB_NEWS_TATE_20APR20
Crime

Mayor makes his decision on downloading the coronavirus app

by Paul Weston
28th Apr 2020 12:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MAYOR Tom Tate after conducting his own research has become a fan of a new app launched by the Federal Government to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Councillor Tate at a media conference yesterday admitted he had not downloaded the app and was not sure about privacy issues saying "I don't want to give up my civil liberty".

Coast LNP MPs yesterday in a joint announcement were strongly in favour, all downloading the app.

Mayor Tom Tate at Evandale, being sworn in by CEO Dale Dixon as Gold Coast Mayor for a third term. Picture: Glenn Hampson.
Mayor Tom Tate at Evandale, being sworn in by CEO Dale Dixon as Gold Coast Mayor for a third term. Picture: Glenn Hampson.

Cr Tate today told The Bulletin: "After examining the detail and legislation I have now downloaded the COVIDsafe app.

"As with all decisions relating to this pandemic, I have considered my position carefully and done my research.

"I have weighed up this situation and am now satisfied that it will help battle COVID-19 without impacting my civil liberties.

"I encourage others to do their own research and make an informed decision for themselves."

Originally published as Mayor's backflip on coronavirus app

More Stories

coronavirus app privacy issues tom tate vigilante vigilante bashings vigilante hate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Huge spike in mozzie-borne viruses in Northern NSW

        premium_icon Huge spike in mozzie-borne viruses in Northern NSW

        News WE ARE still seeing large numbers of mosquitoes late in the season, and people are being urged to protect themselves.

        EXPLOSIVE REPORT: Shock results in CSG study

        premium_icon EXPLOSIVE REPORT: Shock results in CSG study

        News The three-year scientific study was conducted by the CSIRO

        Get ready for Nimbin’s first virtual MardiGrass

        premium_icon Get ready for Nimbin’s first virtual MardiGrass

        News YOU can still join in the Hemp Olympix joint rolling and bong throw events, Pot...

        NSW eases restrictions on home visits

        NSW eases restrictions on home visits

        News NSW will ease its social distancing restrictions