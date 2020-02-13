Mayor invites Will and Kate to Rappville

Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge visit Joe's Ice Cream Parlour in the Mumbles Swansea, Wales, on Tuesday Feb. 4, 2020. (Arthur Edwards/The Sun via AP)

Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge visit Joe's Ice Cream Parlour in the Mumbles Swansea, Wales, on Tuesday Feb. 4, 2020. (Arthur Edwards/The Sun via AP)

SOME famous faces have been spotted in Rappville since the October 8 bushfire decimated the village.

Politicians and sporting stars have come and gone, but never the Royals.

Not yet.

Richmond Valley mayor Robert Mustow wants to change that and has penned a letter inviting Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, to visit the village of Rappville as part of their 'tour down under'.

The letter has been sent to the Governor-General David Hurley, Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Member for Page Kevin Hogan.

A date has not yet been confirmed for the royal couple's Australia visit so Richmond Valley is getting in quick.

"It would be like winning the lottery if they came," Mr Mustow said.

"It would give Rappville and surrounding areas an international profile and lift the spirits of the community, especially the elderly and children."

It would be good for the royal couple to see the after effects of the disaster and how Australian bushland recovers from fire, Mr Mustow said.

Visitors to Rappville have included Prime Minister Scott Morrison, State Premier Gladys Berejiklian, Deputy Premier John Barilaro, State Minister for Emergency Services Dave Elliot, Chris Gulaptis MP, Kevin Hogan MP and others.

Former rugby league stars and current Manly Sea Eagles players snuck into the Rappy Pub in December last year for a beer with residents.

The Duke and Duchess sent their condolences to Australians affected by fires through a message on social media.

"We continue to be shocked and deeply saddened to hear about the fires that are destroying homes, livelihoods and wildlife across much of Australia," the statement said.

"We send our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who have tragically lost their lives, and the brave firefighters who continue to risk their own lives to save the lives of others."

As the council makes a revitalisation plan for Rappville, a visit from the royal couple could put Rappville on the map.