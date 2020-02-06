MasterChef star’s new sausage sizzle hack

Adam Liaw’s latest sausage sizzle hack has sparked calls for the former MasterChef winner to be named Australian of the Year. Picture: Twitter/Adam Liaw

THE nation's new sausage sizzle genius Adam Liaw has just come out with a new hack.

The season two MasterChef winner has revealed a new cooking hack for making sausage and bread - and it opens by frying a lone slice of cheese.

The chef posted a 29-second video to Twitter that shows him frying a single slice of ordinary cheese, adding a piece of bread to cover it, then turning the whole thing over before adding your sausage, sauce and onions.

What you're left with is a superior sausage sizzle with crispy fried cheese and practically zero wash-up.

What if I told you that you could add crisp, golden cheese to a sausage-in-bread just by frying a slice of ordinary tasty cheese directly on a barbecue and putting a slice of bread on top of it? pic.twitter.com/6z6ObpZDsN — Adam Liaw (@adamliaw) February 6, 2020

Social media users were stunned by the hack, saying it was "magic" and that Liaw should be nominated for Australian of the Year.

Too early for Australian of the year nominations? — Mark Rydstrom (@markryd) February 6, 2020

you have changed my life — Jessica Lynch (@jesskalynch) February 6, 2020

Why is Adam Liaw not the frontrunner for Australian of the Year? https://t.co/tBIyZUlMu1 — Stephanie Peatling (@srpeatling) February 6, 2020

knight this man https://t.co/c1ls0ijrnF — Dan Smith (@0DanSmith) February 6, 2020

This will revolutionise democracy. https://t.co/vBa52PS40b — captain pirate monkey disguised as a horse (@jonkudelka) February 6, 2020

Liaw broke the internet last December after he posted an Instagram hack for making a sausage sizzle where the bread and meat are the same size.

He said his trick was to buy half a loaf of bread from the bakery and to ask for it to be run lengthways through the slicer.

"My favourite (if controversial) summer barbecue hack is to buy a half loaf of bread and get them to run it through the slicer lengthways instead of sideways," he wrote.

"It produces a sausage-sized piece of bread that makes for perfect 'sausage in bread'. You're welcome."

He added: "For those about to comment that they prefer the overhang of sausage and/or bread from ordinary-shaped bread: You can't stand in the way of progress …"

As well as sharing details, Liaw posted a series of photos showing how well his barbecued sausage fit on a lengthways cut slice.

Within moments of posting to Instagram, Liaw's post garnered close to 1000 reactions as well as scores of comments from people calling the idea "genius".

So, Adam Liaw for Australian of the Year? Hell bloody yes.