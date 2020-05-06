Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Oh, thanks, I... already ate.
Oh, thanks, I... already ate.
TV

MasterChef star booted over grisly stunt

by Nick Bond
6th May 2020 4:00 PM

MasterChef Australia, lift your game.

While the current Aussie season of the show has viewers arguing about whether we're seeing too much of Poh or that Laura's a bit too fond of making pasta, over in Spain a contestant just got booted from their version of MasterChef for serving up a whole-ass dead bird to the judges.

Season eight MasterChef Spain contestant Saray presented the show's judges with an unplucked, uncooked partridge.

*voms into space*
*voms into space*

27-year-old social worker Saray was reportedly squeamish about having to pluck the bird for that week's cooking challenge. Already upset with previous harsh critiques she'd received from the judges, she instead decided to present the partridge, uh, al dente.

It's like Saray read the lyrics to the Australian MasterChef theme song and thought they were cooking instructions.

And it somehow makes it worse that she still plated it up with dressing and cherry tomatoes, doesn't it? Yep, it's definitely worse:

Oh, thanks, I … already ate.
Oh, thanks, I … already ate.

Now, my Spanish comprehension doesn't extend much beyond the lyrics to Despacito, but based on the clip of her big reveal doing the rounds on social media, it seems Saray was immediately booted from the competition. She certainly seemed ready to finish her MasterChef 'journey':

Siri what’s Spanish for ‘unbothered’?
Siri what’s Spanish for ‘unbothered’?

Spanish MasterChef fans are lapping up the drama:

Attn: Laura Sharrad: I will personally give you $20 to do this on MasterChef Australia. I promise you'll never have to read another tweet complaining you 'only know how to make pasta' again.

Originally published as MasterChef star booted over grisly stunt

masterchef masterchef spain reality tv

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Focus on ‘seeing beauty in a damaged landscape’

        premium_icon Focus on ‘seeing beauty in a damaged landscape’

        News A NIMBIN artist is set on exploring the answers to the heavy question of ‘why are we here?’

        ‘Irresponsible’ to send children back to school, parent says

        premium_icon ‘Irresponsible’ to send children back to school, parent says

        News THE staggered return of getting children back in the classroom hasn’t been welcomed...

        How to get a fixed fee for your legal services

        premium_icon How to get a fixed fee for your legal services

        News A LISMORE lawyer is now helping her colleagues to offer better services.

        LIST: 15 grants your business, organisation can apply for

        premium_icon LIST: 15 grants your business, organisation can apply for

        News DO YOU need some funding to survive the aftermath of the bushfires and the...