Why we've seen a massive drop in DV assaults

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE DECLINE: Richmond Police District Crime Manager Detective Chief Inspector Cameron Lindsay with L-R May-Anne Collins, Alison Waters and Sharon Brodie discuss the 21 per cent decline in domestic violence incidents in the area.

THERE has been a dramatic drop in the number of domestic violence assaults recorded on the Northern Rivers, according to police.

Richmond Police District Detective Inspector Cameron Lindsay said the area had experienced a 21 per cent decrease in domenstic violence assaults, compared with a 4.1 per cent increase across the state.

He said crime data for March and April showed no evidence of an increase in domestic violence since social distancing and lockdown measures were implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's the result of a combination of work, not only from the police, but also with the Safety Action Meeting alliance, by providing support to victims, particularly to those whom are also victims of previous domestic violence assaults," he said.

"The significant drop in assault numbers is very pleasing."

According to the figures supplied by the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research, there are around two domestic assaults per day recorded in the area.

Det Insp Lindsay also had a blunt message to people who abused their partners, children or family members.

"Unlike other crimes committed involving personal violence, the NSW Police Force will know who you are," he said.

"At some time in the future, you will come to our attention and you will be held to account for your actions, it is just a matter of time."

Women's Domestic Violence Court Advocacy Services Lismore spokeswoman, Alison Waters, said she felt the decrease in the number of domestic violence assaults could be attributed to the community feeling better able to step up and report such incidents.

"The days of closing your door and not getting involved are gone," she aid.

BOCSAR executive director Jackie Fitzgerald said in the year to March 2020, figures showed a significant decrease for the region.

"There were 840 domestic violence assaults in the Richmond Tweed and in the previous year there were 1008 domestic violence assaults," she said.

Recorded incidents of domestic violence-related assault for the month of April 2020 were lower than April 2019 (2145 recorded domestic violence-related assaults in April 2020 versus 2434 in April 2019).

If you think you or someone you know is at risk of domestic violence, contact the NSW Domestic Violence Line on 1800 656 463 or 1800 RESPECT for a free confidential, counselling service.