Three people dead after horrific mass stabbing

Three people have died and two are in critical care in hospital after a mass stabbing in Reading, a UK city located in Berkshire west of London.

A distressing video shared on social media shows four people on the ground in a park, surrounded by witnesses and police officers.

In the footage, officers are seen giving CPR to the victims, who are covered in blood.

One person can be heard shouting, "He's still breathing," while another is asking for a defibrillator.

Police have arrested a man who broadcaster British broadcaster ITV News has reported as being Libyan. Sky News UK has reported that the attack is being considered as "terror related".

The UK Telegraph reported three people were declared dead at the scene and two were transferred to the emergency department at Royal Berkshire Hospital.

Police attended at around 7pm along with other emergency services.



Officers arrested a man at the scene who is now in police custody. — Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) June 20, 2020

Deeply concerned to hear reports of an incident in Reading.



My thoughts are with everyone involved, including police and emergency responders at the scene. — Priti Patel (@pritipatel) June 20, 2020

Reading is a major commuter town around 70 km west of London and near to Heathrow Airport. The incident occurred at around 7pm Saturday UK time in Forbury Gardens, a major park in the centre of the town.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called it an "appalling incident". Home Secretary Priti Patel has tweeted that she is "deeply concerned".

The attack happened on a sunny Summer evening in Britain with many people in the park enjoying a partial lifting of coronavirus related lockdown restrictions.

My thoughts are with all of those affected by the appalling incident in Reading and my thanks to the emergency services on the scene. — Boris Johnson #StayAlert (@BorisJohnson) June 20, 2020





The UK's Mirror newspaper reported one eyewitness said he saw blood spurting and victims dropping "like a weight" as a man appeared to be "tapping them on the head" as they were sat in a circle.

A second witness, told the paper that the park was full of people drinking with friends when the man approached one group.

"[He] suddenly shouted some unintelligible words and went round a large group - of around 10 - trying to stab them.

"He stabbed three of them severely in the neck, and under the arms and then turned and started running towards me when we turned and started running," he said.

"When he realised that he couldn't catch us he tried to stab another group sat down."

Another person said: "A man pulled a knife and started attacking people at random".

A police officer is said to have tackled a man to the ground during the attack. More footage from the scene shows a man on the floor with police surrounding him. It's not known if he is the suspect.

Armed police officers attended an apartment block in Reading following the incident.

Police have not revealed any details about the attack, merely describing it as a "serious incident", but an investigation is under way.

Earlier on Saturday, a Black Lives Matter protest was held in the park. There is no suggestion that anyone from the protest was involved in the stabbing.

"Not looking good down here folks so best avoid round by The Forbury and let the emergency services do their thing. We are lucky to have them," one witness tweeted, according to The Sun.

Originally published as Mass stabbing leaves three people dead