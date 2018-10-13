Menu
Mary G's Dollars for Dust fundraiser this weekend

11th Oct 2018 3:48 PM

DOLLARS For Dust is a drought relief fundraiser organised by the Mary G's team in Lismore.

The all-day live music line up will be located at the parking area and in charge of local artists Luke Vassella, Scott Day-Vee, Occarock, Cath Simes Band and Dan Hannaford.

Mary G's event manager and assistant manager, Wendy Harris, said this was the first fundraiser organised by the Mary G's team, with proceeds going to faring charity Aussie Helpers (aussiehelpers. org.au).

There will be face painting, jumping castle, sausage sizzle and fairy floss for children, plus raffle tickets sold from the main bar and drawn on Monday, October 15.

Flattop Boogie, a local barber located in Keen Street, will do haircuts, hot towel shaves, beard trimmings and hot steaming face masks for men as part of the fundraiser too.

Mrs Harris said the Mary G's team had been organising the event since August.

"My partner and I, we have a big cattle farm,” she said.

"Watching and hearing about the drought out west, in southern east Queensland, that hit home to me, coming from a farming background,” she said.

"We will do anything that we can do to help our farmer neighbours.

"The drought does not only affect the farmers and their families, it affects everyone, there is a flow on effect.”

Wendy Harris said people unable to make it on the day to the event, they can make a donation on special donation tins located at their main bar, or donate directly to Aussie Helpers.

  • At Mary G's, cnr of Woodlark and Keen streets, Lismore, this Sunday from noon to 8pm. Free event.
