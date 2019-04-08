Big change coming to MAFS next year

This has been the highest ratings season of Married At First Sight.

This has been the highest ratings season of Married At First Sight.

YOU can expect next year's season of Married At First Sight to be a tad more tame.

A Channel 9 boss has declared that changes are coming to the show after this season shocked and outraged viewers with two affairs, a male contestant calling a female a C-bomb and of course, there was that wine-throwing incident.

RELATED: James Weir recaps last night's episode of MAFS

Even Channel 9's head of content, production and development, Adrian Swift, was taken aback by what he saw this season.

"The brilliance of the producing in MAFS is that we managed to keep up with those f***ers (the contestants)," Mr Swift told The Australian.

"They do things that we would not even conceive of. They come up with storylines that we haven't even thought of, and the problem we have, and you've seen it this year, is it went to places that we thought were just a bit tawdry, and we didn't want it to go there."

Mark, Melissa, Heidi, Jessika, Michael and Martha at Nova’s Married At First Sight listeners’ party.

The show, which Mr Swift said contained no scripting, has been accused of promoting cheating and setting a bad example for young, impressionable viewers.

"Our guiding principle is that we don't make anything happen, but the corollary of that is if something does happen we can't excuse it from the show," Mr Swift said.

This has been the highest-rating season of MAFS so far, and despite a petition urging Channel 9 to axe the show receiving over 24,000 signatures, Mr Swift said it would be back next year albeit with a few very important tweaks.

"One of the first things is we tighten the rules up a bit because we don't want all the sort of cross-husbanding and wifing," he said about the next season.

"The audience does want it, but the question for us is what is the core of the experiment, what are we trying to achieve, what are we trying to prove?

"What we'd really like to have is rather than having four couples come out … have six or seven or eight couples come out the other side."

RELATED: Martha is too scared to go outside after receiving death threats

Jessika Power outraged viewers by having an affair with Dan.

Last night's episode of MAFS was the highest-rating episode ever with 1.85 million viewers (five city metro).

Channel 9 will be expecting similar numbers for tonight's finale, which promises to be equally as explosive as last night's dinner party.

Elizabeth will discover what Sam said about her behind her back and how his affair with Ines played out.

And Dan will finally learn the truth about Jessika's brief flirtation with Nic, a revelation that Jessika told news.com.au ended their relationship for a few days.

"Dan and I did have a little break after the reunion," Jess told news.com.au last week.

"He'd seen the video of me saying I was sexually attracted to Nic, and his ego was hurt. Dan already knew about the conversation between Nic and I, he just didn't know the extent of it."

The footage proved too much for Dan.

"He said, 'Obviously we're not together now'," Jess said. "And I said, 'Whatever, I never got what I wanted out of this relationship anyway'. I was being a brat.

"Two days later Dan reached out to me again, and I realised how much I missed him. We had a bit of a break, and we're at the best we could ever be right now."

Jessika and Dan are still together.

The Married At First Sight finale airs on Channel 9 at 7.30pm tonight