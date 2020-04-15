MAROONED (in a good way) on a locked down Fraser Island

THE coronavirus lockdown has not been all bad for two travellers who found themselves locked down, with one of the world's most famous holiday destinations almost all to themselves.

Kevin and Adele Hockey were already on K'Gari (Fraser Island) when visitors were banned for the Easter break.

So they found themselves in a group of holiday homes on the island's eastern side at Poyungan Rocks, holidaying like Robinson Crusoe on a normally busy tourist island which now seems almost as unspoilt as it must have been hundreds of years ago.

The former Brisbane couple told ABC Coast FM they had been travelling Australia for the past four years in their motorhome.

LONELY BEACH: A dingo was the only creature in sight at the normally busy Indian Head beach on K'Gari, Fraser Island.

They shared the story of their unique Easter on their travel blog Indefinite Leave.

They travelled to the island on March 4, intending to caretake the holiday homes and look after tourists, Then came coronavirus and on March 25, the Queensland Government closed all camping areas and campsites.

Police visited them and told them the conditions of the lockdown, including restrictions even for a couple all alone and isolated as can be.

They were only allowed to walk on the beach and fish for food and were not allowed to travel to other parts of the island, except to get essential supplies.

Island townships are all but deserted and resorts have only skeleton staff, if that.

No tour buses, no 4x4 vehicles on the beach and no-one else at all at Poyungan Rocks.

They shared their "freaky" experience, saying "you are used to seeing all the backpacker tourist buses going up and down the island and if you would walk down on the beach, you would look up and down to make sure you didn't get run over.

"Now your get excited if you see a car. It's usually police."