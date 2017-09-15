Markets around the Northern Rivers

Thursdays:
Lismore Produce Market from 3.30pm in Magellan St.
3rd Saturday:
Lismore Farmers Market, Lismore Showground.
Uki Farmers market every Saturday morning.
Kingswcliff Village Farm Markets, Kingscliff TAFE, 806 Cudgen Rd, Kingscliff from 7am
Blue Knob Farmers Market, 719 Blue Knob Rd, Lillian Rock.
Bangalow Farmers Market, 1 Byron St, Bangalow
Byron Bay Artisan Market, Railway Park, Jonson St (October to Easter)
Mullumbimby Community Market, Stuart St
3rd Sunday:
Ballina Market (East Ballina Lions Club), Canal Rd, Ballina
Lismore Car Boot Market, Lismore Shopping Square (NOTE: except second half of DEC)
Uki Buttery Bazaar, 1454 Kyogle Rd
Missingham Bridge Markets, Missingham Bridge, Kingsford Dr, Ballina
Pottsville Beach Markets, Phillip Street Reserve, Pottsville
