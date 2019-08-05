Margot’s surprising sex confession

From right, Quentin Tarantino, Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio attend the a photo call for the Italian premiere of the movie Once Upon A Time... in Hollywood in Rome.

From right, Quentin Tarantino, Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio attend the a photo call for the Italian premiere of the movie Once Upon A Time... in Hollywood in Rome. Riccardo Antimiani/AP

Margot Robbie's rise from shy Aussie farm girl to movie star is remarkable.

The 29-year-old has cemented her place among cinema's leading ladies after impressing again in this year's most talked-about film, Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

But despite now living among the glitz and glamour of LA, and being worth an estimated $27 million, the actress who started off in the small Queensland town of Dalby is determined to stay down to earth.

She misses sweaty nights dancing at her favourite nightclub in South London, enjoys showering with a beer - and is still not afraid to share intimate secrets.

On the weirdest place she has ever made love, she told The Sun: "On a jet ski. A non-moving jet ski, but in the water."

She did not, however, reveal whether it was with her husband of three years, British director Tom Ackerley.

Margot Robbie and husband Tom Ackerley. Picture: Instagram

And beware mentioning the "C-word" - children. She explained that she's infuriated by people expecting her to have kids since tying the knot.

Robbie said: "I got married and the first question is, 'Babies? When are you having one?' I'm so angry that there's this social contract. 'You're married, now have a baby.'

"Don't presume. I'll do what I'm going to do. If I'm looking into my future 30 years from now, I want to see a big Christmas dinner with tons of kids there. But not at the moment. That's 100 per cent certain."

In her latest movie, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, she plays tragic Sharon Tate, the pregnant actress wife of Roman Polanski, murdered in LA by followers of cult leader Charles Manson in 1969.

Robbie wowed crowds in a plunging orange dress in London this week, appearing next to co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio, 44, and Brad Pitt, 55, at the UK premiere of what critics are calling the film of the year.

Robbie at the London premiere of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood last week.

Robbie was on Neighbours between 2008 and 2011, playing Donna Freedman. That was before heading to the other side of the world in search of film work.

It eventually came, with major roles in hits such as I, Tonya, which earned her an Oscar nomination. She credits her husband, who she met in 2013 while flat-sharing in Clapham, South London, with keeping her grounded.

The pair married in Byron Bay, with no wedding-picture deal, simply telling the world via Instagram.

Robbie said: "We were best friends and roommates before and we are now best friends and roommates still, so nothing has really changed other than the fact I get to wear this (her wedding ring) on the weekends.

"I can't wear it during the week when I'm working. I don't want to lose it on set."

While filming The Wolf Of Wall Street in 2013, she was still living in her flatshare and reluctantly moved to LA when her movie career took off even further.

On living in her $3.5 million, five-bedroom home in the Hancock Park area of LA, she says: "I still feel reluctant to call LA home."

One of the things she misses most about her former home in Britain's capital is South London nightclub Infernos, which Robbie loved for its gritty, no-frills vibe.

She said: "Everyone always looked a mess there and by the time I got in, I always looked so revolting nobody would look at me twice!"

Robbie insisted her Best Actress Oscar nomination for I, Tonya last year and all her A-lister friends have not changed her, either. Margot says: "I've never spent money on staying anywhere beautiful and I've never paid a lot in rent.

"I don't spend much money at all. It actually makes me really anxious, the idea of it. It seems crazy to spend a huge amount of money on things you don't need. I'm pretty frugal."

One luxury she does enjoy, however, is having other people cooking for her - but only because she says she is useless in the kitchen.

Remembering a Thanksgiving meal in America with friends, she said: "I suck in the kitchen. I was in charge of the sweet potatoes and I set them on fire."

She added: "Last Christmas I set the ham on fire. "Everyone was like, 'We want to be able to eat the food, we don't want it to be charcoal and have nothing'."

Robbie's career rocketed into the big time after she starred alongside DiCaprio in The Wolf Of Wall Street as wayward banker Jordan Belfort's wife.

Robbie’s breakout role was alongside DiCaprio in The Wolf Of Wall Street.

'I LIKE A NICE BEER IN THE SHOWER'

Raunchy scenes in the film led to an approach from Playboy magazine to star on its cover, which she turned down.

On her semi-nude scenes in the film, Robbie said: "I've put my family through enough. I had a crew around me making me look that good.

"That was not completely my assets. And I had eaten an apple pie the night before, so don't come to me for diet advice. Just have a whole team lighting you and oiling you, and you will look fantastic."

In Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, for which she is already being tipped for Best Supporting Actress at next year's Oscars, Robbie admits it was she who contacted "filmmaking idol" Tarantino.

She said: "I wrote him a letter saying that I love his work and I'd love to watch him work one day.

"A few weeks later I got a phone call saying, 'Quentin received your letter and he would like to meet you'. So we sat down and he started telling me about the project. After that, I think it was another couple of months before the script was ready to read."

Margot Robbie in a scene from the movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. ANDREW COOPER

Robbie, who is now also producing her own films, has never been one to conform and proudly speaks her mind.

While single, she once dumped a man she was on a bad date with and asked the waiter out instead.

"I asked the guy I was on a date with first, though, and he said, 'Go for it'," she explained.

Margot still loves to do "normal things". She says: "I read Harry Potter before bed and it helps me switch my brain off. I feel like my body looks better if I get more sleep rather than an hour at the gym.

"If I have the time, I like dance classes. It doesn't feel like exercise to me." And she talks about one of her more unusual pleasures, saying: "I like to have a beer shower - a nice beer in the shower.

"When I did the film Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, I was saying, 'Oh my God, I can't wait to go home', and Tina Fey's costume lady was like, 'Me too, I can't wait to go home and have a beer shower'.

"So now when I get home from work, I have a beer shower, or a beer bath if I have time."

She might well call Hollywood home for now, but Margot is still an Australian girl at heart.

This story originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission