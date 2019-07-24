Menu
Login
News

Margaret Fulton dies aged 94

by Ally Foster
24th Jul 2019 2:11 PM

Margaret Fulton, the woman heralded with shaping the early Australian food scene, has died at the age of 94.

Her granddaughter, Kate Gibbs, told delicious that her family was today mourning the loss of Ms Fulton.

In a statement to the publication, Ms Gibbs described her as a "treasured mother, grandmother and great-grandmother".

Margaret Fulton has died aged 94.
Margaret Fulton has died aged 94.

"They will release a statement in due course. Respect for their privacy at this time would be greatly appreciated," she said.

Ms Fulton was born in Scotland in 1924 and moved to Australia when she was three years old.

She is credited with shaping the food landscape of Australia as her time as a cooking "guru", writer, journalist, author and commentator.

She published a significant number of cookbooks and was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia for her contributions to food writing and cookery.

Margaret Fulton has died at the age of 94.
Margaret Fulton has died at the age of 94.

 

cooking death editors picks margaret fulton seniors-news tribute

Top Stories

    25th Lantern Parade is show of pride for city of Lismore

    25th Lantern Parade is show of pride for city of Lismore

    Community 32 000 people enter Lismore's CDB to celebrate the winter solstice

    Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has new leader

    Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has new leader

    Community Chamber gets new co-president

    Saffin's sign of the times

    Saffin's sign of the times

    Community Making sure budget lines up with election promises

    Can't get to Byron Bay, never mind, Festival's coming here

    Can't get to Byron Bay, never mind, Festival's coming here

    Community Writer's Festival casts its net beyond Byron