Mardigrass embraces future with 3D Hemp technology

MARCHING ON: The MardiGrass Cannabis Law Reform Rally and Parade promises to be bigger than ever in 2018. Sophie Moeller

INDUSTRIAL hemp has revolutionised manufacturing technology in recent years and it is set to attract both innovators and investors to the 2018 MardiGrass.

Head of the Nimbin Hemp Embassy Michael Balderstone believes the inclusion of the Industrial Hemp Expo in this year's program will attract a range of different demographics to the festival this weekend.

"New industries just keep bouncing up everywhere,” Mr Balderstone said.

The expo will run from 11am Saturday and again on Sunday, and organisers are planning to inspire while also educating.

The expo will feature a number of panel discussions including one focused on innovations in the hemp industry, with speakers to touch on a variety of topics including 3D printing with upcycled, industrial hemp PLA filament.

Future possibilities for industrial hemp will also be explored, as many supporters believe it holds the key to unlocking sustainable pathways.

"Hemp is just such a unique, versatile fibre,” Mr Balderstone said.

From organic batteries to solar panels, guests will be able to hear what industrial hemp is being used for during this panel discussion, which includes Glenn Ossy-Orley, Dan Atkins and Klara Marosszeky as speakers.

Mullumbimby's Martin Ernegg, developer and inventor of Hemp Fusion (nano-technology), a system that uses only hemp and water to create amazingly strong, environmentally friendly materials, will also be on hand to explain his approach.

Mr Ernegg makes everything from musical instruments, jewellery, furniture, boxes and bowls that are eco friendly and fully recyclable.

MardiGrass will celebrate its 26th anniversary this year, with the festival to take to the streets of Nimbin on Friday. The three-day 'protestival' brings together people who see the promise in marijuana.

MardiGrass officially opens at 10.45am on Friday outside Nimbin Hospital.

Tickets and the full program of events are available online at nimbinmardigrass.com, or phone the HEMP Embassy on 66891842.